Lead .NET Developer

Are you a seasoned developer with a passion for leadership and innovation? We’re seeking a talented and motivated Lead Developer to join our growing team. As the Lead Developer, you’ll play a critical role in leading a team of developers and delivering high-quality software solutions to our clients.

The ideal candidate would need to be able to adapt to new technologies quickly and be willing to keep you skills and industry knowledge current.

What you’ll do:

Leading the Development Process

Work with and direct the team’s software engineers in setting the standards for coding, testing and software quality.

Collaborate closely with the team’s BAs on the efficient transition of BDD’s and Swaggers to the engineers as part of the overall workflow.

Oversee and manage the scope, timeline, and goals for the delivery of working software.

Oversee and assist in the production of comprehensive documentation.

Oversee and provide support to production cutovers and migrations as required.

Lead the analysis and resolution of technical and application problems.

Supporting the Scrum Master

Participate in and support backlog grooming, sprint planning, daily stand-ups, reviews, retrospectives, release planning, demos, and Scrum related meetings

Provide clear reporting on the status of the scope, timeline, and progress for the delivery of working software.

Assist in setting up a robust out of hours support process.

Assist in the prioritisation of bugs and defects.

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Participate in peer reviews of solution designs and related code.

Provide technical leadership to the teams’ software engineers through coaching and mentorship.

Identify and encourage areas for growth, education, and development within the team.

General Responsibilities

Analysis and Design

Technical design review and approval

BitBucket Admin

Confluence Updates

Review estimates and weighting

Code reviews and merges

SOW review

UAT Handover review

Support Handover review

Test cases review

Automation test review

Support Test Lead

Review deployment artefacts

Identify deployment team

Support production deployments

Keep master updated

Highlight risks / issues / dependencies

Team training / skilling-up sessions

Encourage DevOps culture, tools, and processes

Monitor Emails / Slack / Telegram and respond timeously

Development (MS)

Your expertise:

Self-Starting Leader capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Developer with at least 5 years’ experience with 2 years Technical Leadership experience with a combination of following skills: C#.NET/ VB.Net Angular 6, 7, 8. MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI. LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery. CSS, HTML, JavaScript. SQL Server or Relational Database experience. Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage



Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

