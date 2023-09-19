Maths competition winners announced

ASSAf (Academy of Science of South Africa), representing the DSI (Department of Science and Innovation) and NRF (National Research Foundation), have announced the winners of the SA IYBSSD School Competition, which was launched on 14 March 2022, on the UNESCO International Day of Mathematics under the theme “Mathematics Unites”.

The three winning schools are:

First prize of R20 000

* Qoqa Secondary School, Orange Farm, Johannesburg – Qoqa Secondary School is located in a township, as referred to by its students. The school is situated adjacent to Mshengu Road, exposing both learners and teachers to significant air and noise pollution. Additionally, burst sewage pipes exacerbate issues related to wastewater and soil contamination. In response to these challenges, the students are eager to plant approximately 200 trees around the school premises to help absorb harmful particles from the air.

Two second prizes of R10 000

* Merlewood Secondary School, Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal – Merlewood Secondary School aims to raise awareness about pollution and intends to launch a recycling initiative at the school.

* Meloding Secondary School, Virginia, Free State – Meloding Secondary School plans to utilise waste materials to generate income for their school while simultaneously maintaining a clean environment.

In addition to the cash prizes, these schools will also receive certificates of acknowledgment. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to contribute articles about their projects to a future issue of Quest Science for South Africa magazine, showcasing their achievements and inspiring other learners.

The SA IYBSSD School Competition celebrates excellence and also encourages schools to innovate and invest in basic sciences education for a brighter future.