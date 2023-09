Mustek reports R10,13bn revenues

Mustek has announced a 13,7% increase in revenue for the year ended 30 June 2023, taking it to R10,13-billion.

The gross profit percentage decreade to 13,9% from last year’s 14,3%.

Headline earnings per share were 375,18 cents, up 5%; and basic earnings per share were 7,4% up, at 377,05 cents.

Dividend per share is 77 cents, an increase of 1,3%; and net asset value per share is 2 724,36 cents, up 13,8%.