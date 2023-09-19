Nathan Nayagar joins Epson

Nathan Nayagar has joined the Epson Southern Africa team as the sales leader for commercial and industrial.

He has previously served as country manager at HP South Africa, MD of Lexmark SADC & IOI, and technology strategy lead at Branded Products, a division of Bidvest.

In his new capacity at Epson, Nayagar assumes responsibility for maximising revenue and market share in the Southern Africa division of Epson’s CISMETA region. This includes ensuring customer satisfaction and inspiring high performance.

“I am delighted to join Epson, a company renowned for its commitment to both innovation and sustainability in the commercial and industrial print industry. Epson’s dedication to the environment, as outlined in its Environmental Vision 2050 and its goal to achieve carbon-negative status, aligns with my values,” says Nayagar.

Timothy Thomas, country manager at Epson Southern Africa, comments: “We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make to our sales teams, and we have no doubt that his leadership will help us continue to grow.”

Nayagar holds a Master of Business Administration from Henley Business School and a diploma from the Institute of Marketing Management (IMM).