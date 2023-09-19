- Level 3-Network Engineer
- Deployments Team
- The Level 3 Network Engineer is responsible for providing a service to customers by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objectives is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions and to be technical leads on new projects assigned to them. The Level 3 Network Engineer is responsible for managing project tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.
- ? Being a switching and routing senior professional
- ? Ability to work on ISP and enterprise networks.
- ? Technical lead on complex network deployments
- ? Troubleshooting issues related to the network infrastructure, hardware, and applications ? Planning and designing – preparing requirement design document that clearly specifies requirements to suppliers
- ? Supporting the development, management, and configuration of network operational monitoring tools
- ? Assisting with escalations as requested by other teams, network engineers or management
- ? Providing technical support and mentorship to team members
- ? Providing internal training for the network engineers and other staff as required
- ? Undertaking the expert technical support role on pre sales
- ? Participating in the development and introduction of advanced services for customer networks, which involves research and conducting tests to determine what will add value to the network
- ? Performing on-going analysis of network and service resilience
- ? Collaborating with other groups within three6five on multi service solutions
- ? Keeping abreast of developments within relevant standards bodies (e.g., IETF, ITU-T OIF and TMF)
- ? Preparing and maintaining documentation as required
Desired Skills:
- switching
- routing
- ISP
About The Employer:
– Top rated employer
– Attract 5 star clients
– Passionate about client service and employee growth
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Medical