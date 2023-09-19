Principal Cybersecurity Engineer

Our client is looking for a Principal Cybersecurity Engineer to join their Elite Team of Cybersurity Engineers.

The role will be based out of the Newly Acquired Rosebank offices.

If you are a sponge for learning and love knowledge sharing, this role is absolutely for you!

Are you a trailblazer in the world of cybersecurity? Do you possess the skills and expertise to lead a team in safeguarding cutting-edge technologies? We are seeking a highly accomplished Principal Cybersecurity Engineer to fortify their digital fortress and ensure unparalleled protection for their clients.

As a Principal Cybersecurity Engineer, you’ll spearhead our security initiatives, driving innovation and resilience in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Experience required is, but isn’t limited to:

Minimum of 8 years relevant and progressively responsible experience in cyber security engineering (only years in cyber security will be counted)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Assurance, Cyber Security or a similar technical field. 4 years of related professional experience can be substituted in lieu of a bachelor’s degree.

Expert level knowledge of the key Risk Management Frameworks (NIST SP 800-53, ISO 27001, CIS Controls v8.0)

At least three or more years of continuous experience in one of penetrating testing, incident response and/or security architecture and design fields.

Ability to read or write in a programming language, such as Python or C, C++, Java or Go.

Apply now for more information on this amazing role

Desired Skills:

iso 27001

risk management

penetration testing

security architecture

Learn more/Apply for this position