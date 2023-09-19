Python Developer

Requirements:

3+ years of relevant experience

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Collaborate with Frontend Engineers (team) in integrating user-facing elements

Proficient coding in Python, with an excellent knowledge of its frameworks like Django/Flask

Experience in microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Experience working in an English-speaking environment

Skills:

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills

Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Data migration, transformation, and scripting

Nice to have:

Basic understanding of frontend Javascript frameworks such as Angular, React, and Vue

Knowledge of CI/CD practices

Familiarity working with Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP etc.)

