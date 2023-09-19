SAS extends partner program

SAS is taking its partner program to the next level with updates that aim to increase success for customers and partners alike.

“Strategic partnerships are the key to adding value with our combined expertise and customer connections,” says Gavin Day, executive vice-president in the office of the CEO at SAS. “Our partners’ knowledge, skills and capabilities only enhance our world-class AI and analytics, helping us get results for our customers while we grow together.”

SAS collaborates with industry players on new solutions at the forefront of emerging technologies, including AI.

SAS Viya AI and decisioning capabilities are newly available in the Snowflake Data Cloud with Snowpark Container Services (private preview). This high-powered integration gives users access to the strengths of both partners without having to transfer data between platforms. Combining SAS’ leading AI and analytics platform with Snowflake’s secure and elastic processing engine produces quicker insights with less risk and maximised results across the analytics lifecycle.

SAS Health is a new cloud-native industry offering that includes SAS partner SingleStore. It utilises SAS Viya, SAS’ powerful AI and analytics platform, to simplify health data management for faster analytic discovery using the power of AI. It provides an end-to-end enterprise solution for health data and analytics powered by a common health data model based on industry standards. The model will serve as a central location to connect health data with critical operational information to improve interoperability, accelerate time to insight and reduce total operating costs.

Intel and SAS continue to work together to deliver the world’s most advanced AI and analytics platform on Intel’s new 4th Generation Xeon processors. By integrating SAS analytics with Intel hardware and software, customers can use features of the Xeon Processor Family to speed up performance and lower operational costs. Intel is also instrumental in supporting key initiatives and events, including the annual SAS Hackathon, SAS Innovate on Tour and SAS Explore.

SAS presented Linktera, a leading SAS solution provider in the Middle East, with its Distinguished Partner Award. This award was presented as part of the 2023 SAS Customer Recognition Awards at SAS Explore.

To grow its indirect channels business, SAS enlisted two of the world’s leading technology distributors: TD Synnex, for much of the Americas, Europe and Asia, and Carahsoft Technology. Solution provider partners who resell SAS will benefit from the vertical expertise, regional presence and far-reaching networks that these distributors bring to the table.

This is the first time that SAS has operated through a two-tier distribution model. The change will arm SAS solution providers with increased scale, access to new markets and additional complementary assets.