Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We’re looking for a Senior Software Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

The ideal candidate would need to have a minimum of 7 years experience in developing information systems.

What you’ll do:

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT.

Your expertise:

A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.

Relevant Information Technology Degree or National Diploma.

At least 7 years’ experience in developing information systems.

7+ years Software Development experience using: Angular skills. C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI. LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM). CSS, HTML, JavaScript. SQL Server or Relational Database experience. Rabbit MQ or other message broker / service bus experience Git based Source Control.

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

