Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Java EE

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure.

Desired Skills:

Java

REST

SOAP

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

