Senior Java Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Menlyn

Sep 19, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Java Developer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Java EE
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure.

Don’t waste time, SMASH that APPLY Button!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position