Senior Java Developer / Technical Lead

Are you a highly skilled Java and Spring Developer seeking an exciting opportunity to showcase your technical expertise? Our client is looking for a dedicated and innovative individual to join their team. As a Java and Spring Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing and developing microservice-based applications, leveraging the latest security measures and cloud-based technologies.
Work Outputs:
- Preferably 2-4 years of Software Development experience in a financial services environment.
- Designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI applications using Angular.
- Evaluating various patterns and utilizing integration mechanisms to create microservice-based applications.
- Implementing the latest security measures to ensure application security.
- Deploying and monitoring applications using cloud-based technologies from AWS.
- Maintaining and upgrading existing applications for optimal performance.
Key Technologies:
- HTML / JavaScript.
- Angular and Material for front-end design.
- JPA and Hibernate.
- Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.
- JMS and Messaging technologies (IBM MQ, AWS SQS).
- XML and JSON Related technologies.
- Web services (REST and SOAP based).
- Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
- Working knowledge of development design patterns.
- Sound object-oriented analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.
Desired Skills:
- Automated testing
- SOAP
- Angular
- JMS
- Git
- Java
- REST