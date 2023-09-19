Senior Java Developer / Technical Lead

Are you a highly skilled Java and Spring Developer seeking an exciting opportunity to showcase your technical expertise? Our client is looking for a dedicated and innovative individual to join their team. As a Java and Spring Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing and developing microservice-based applications, leveraging the latest security measures and cloud-based technologies.

Work Outputs:

Preferably 2-4 years of Software Development experience in a financial services environment.

Designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI applications using Angular.

Evaluating various patterns and utilizing integration mechanisms to create microservice-based applications.

Implementing the latest security measures to ensure application security.

Deploying and monitoring applications using cloud-based technologies from AWS.

Maintaining and upgrading existing applications for optimal performance.

Key Technologies:

HTML / JavaScript.

Angular and Material for front-end design.

JPA and Hibernate.

Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.

JMS and Messaging technologies (IBM MQ, AWS SQS).

XML and JSON Related technologies.

Web services (REST and SOAP based).

Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.

Working knowledge of development design patterns.

Sound object-oriented analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.

Desired Skills:

Automated testing

SOAP

Angular

JMS

Git

Java

REST

