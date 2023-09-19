Senior Java Developer / Technical Lead

Sep 19, 2023

Are you a highly skilled Java and Spring Developer seeking an exciting opportunity to showcase your technical expertise? Our client is looking for a dedicated and innovative individual to join their team. As a Java and Spring Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing and developing microservice-based applications, leveraging the latest security measures and cloud-based technologies.
Work Outputs:

  • Preferably 2-4 years of Software Development experience in a financial services environment.
  • Designing and developing Java and Spring-based systems and UI applications using Angular.
  • Evaluating various patterns and utilizing integration mechanisms to create microservice-based applications.
  • Implementing the latest security measures to ensure application security.
  • Deploying and monitoring applications using cloud-based technologies from AWS.
  • Maintaining and upgrading existing applications for optimal performance.

Key Technologies:

  • HTML / JavaScript.
  • Angular and Material for front-end design.
  • JPA and Hibernate.
  • Spring, Spring Boot, Spring Data JPA, and Spring Data Mongo.
  • JMS and Messaging technologies (IBM MQ, AWS SQS).
  • XML and JSON Related technologies.
  • Web services (REST and SOAP based).
  • Ability to read UML and participate in design sessions.
  • Working knowledge of development design patterns.
  • Sound object-oriented analysis, design, and development skills and expertise.

Desired Skills:

  • Automated testing
  • SOAP
  • Angular
  • JMS
  • Git
  • Java
  • REST

Learn more/Apply for this position