Senior Microsoft Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer. Our clients operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services, manufacturing, fast moving consumer goods and recruitment throughout Africa and the Middle East. Our service offering includes project management, software implementation, product development across various platforms, and including e-commerce solutions.

We strive to be the best at what we do, and to achieve this we need people on our team who have commitment, drive, and a positive attitude that helps deliver winning results.

Role

We currently seeking an experienced Power BI Developer Consultant to join the BPM team. The individual selected will be crucial in converting data into valuable insights for our long-standing clients in the banking and financial sectors. We invite qualified candidates to apply.

Activities will include:

Engaging with clients to understand business requirements;

Documenting business requirements and translating these into functional and technical specifications;

Development of MS SQL and Power BI data models with required interfaces and ETL;

Development of Power BI reports, dashboards, KPI scorecards and interactive content;

Optimization of MS SQL queries/views;

Experience with Power BI Premium features;

Expertise in creating Paginated Reports for report bursting;

Experience in Dataflows for enhanced data preparation and transformation capabilities;

Administration and optimisation of Power BI solutions, including experience in administering Gateways for data refreshes;

Good, demonstrable general computing knowledge, including basic troubleshooting capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, an understanding of networking fundamentals, and familiarity with application installation and support;

Good understanding of the processes of data quality, data cleansing and data transformation;

Excellent analytical ability to turn large amounts of raw data into insightful and actionable visual information;

Experience dealing with client requirements, requests and feedback;

Excellent communication skills to interact with clients at all levels of the organization.

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Skills and Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Informatics or related field;

Microsoft Certifications;

Good understanding of accounting principles will be beneficial;

3+ years’ experience developing and deploying Power BI solutions;

Excellent technical skills;

Excellent problem-solving abilities;

Excellent communication skills.

MCI Consultants are people who are:

Ambitious team players, but can work independently;

Courageous and passionate;

Able to take on challenges with a sense of urgency;

Focused, with a strong desire for self-improvement;

Dynamic and progressive in their thinking;

Ethical and responsible;

Professional, trustworthy and keen.

