Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An opportunity exists for a driven, self-motivated candidate who will be able to work in a hybrid environment.
The potential candidate must be able to work independently and within a team.
The sucessful candidate must be performance driven, self motivated and career driven
Senior Developers must be able to see projects through the entire SDLC, the developer will also be involved from design to delivery of solutions.
Techical abilities required:
C#.Net Framework
Backend development: .Net framework (the Client currently uses .Net 4.8) & .Net Core
Microsoft SQL Server
Source Control: Azure DevOps but GIT or similar
Web Service/API Experience, eg. .Net Core API’s, WCF web services
Advantageous:
Sme front-end experience: C# MVC
API development
Cloud Development experience ideally .Net Core
Docker & Kubernetes
Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net Framework
- .Net4.8
- .Net Core
- AzureDevOps
- GIT
- API
- Web Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading software development company that specializes in developing payment solutions used by banks and financial services in Africa. The solutions provide for: Origination of Payments, Payment Information Retention and Processing.