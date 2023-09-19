Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An opportunity exists for a driven, self-motivated candidate who will be able to work in a hybrid environment.

The potential candidate must be able to work independently and within a team.

The sucessful candidate must be performance driven, self motivated and career driven

Senior Developers must be able to see projects through the entire SDLC, the developer will also be involved from design to delivery of solutions.

Techical abilities required:

C#.Net Framework

Backend development: .Net framework (the Client currently uses .Net 4.8) & .Net Core

Microsoft SQL Server

Source Control: Azure DevOps but GIT or similar

Web Service/API Experience, eg. .Net Core API’s, WCF web services

Advantageous:

Sme front-end experience: C# MVC

API development

Cloud Development experience ideally .Net Core

Docker & Kubernetes

Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Framework

.Net4.8

.Net Core

AzureDevOps

GIT

API

Web Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading software development company that specializes in developing payment solutions used by banks and financial services in Africa. The solutions provide for: Origination of Payments, Payment Information Retention and Processing.

Learn more/Apply for this position