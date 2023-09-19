Senior Software Engineer (Android, IOS, Nodejs, Typescript) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our customer operates as a communication platform that links various service providers to swiftly initiate a synchronized reaction. They are currently seeking a Software Engineer, shaping the technological landscape of their company, enabling them to provide cutting-edge solutions and services to their clients in the security industry. You will be responsible for the development, enhancement, and maintenance of their mobile applications, web frontend, and backend services. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field and a minimum of 8 years of experience in software development with mobile apps.

DUTIES:

Software Development

Designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software applications and solutions.

Collaborating closely with teams and customers to understand project requirements and deliver robust software solutions.

System Architecture

Contributing to the architectural design of software systems and applications.

Identifying opportunities for system enhancements, improvements, and optimizations.

Ensuring scalability and performance of software components.

Technical Expertise

Demonstrating proficiency in multiple programming languages and frameworks.

Proven ability to function full stack even when focusing on specific architectural areas.

Utilising familiarity with software development tools, frameworks, and libraries.

Staying up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies.

Problem Solving

Troubleshooting and debugging software issues, providing timely resolutions.

Analysing and solving complex technical problems efficiently.

Performing root cause analysis for software defects, performance bottlenecks and design flaws.

support and Maintenance

Maintaining and enhancing existing software solutions, addressing bug fixes and feature

updates.

Providing technical support to resolve issues and ensure the reliability of deployed applications.

Collaborating with the operations team to troubleshoot production incidents.

Collaboration and Communication

Effectively communicating with team members, stakeholders, and clients.

Participating in code reviews and providing constructive feedback.

Collaborating on project planning, estimation, and task prioritisation.

Quality Assurance

Writing and maintaining unit tests and integration tests to ensure software reliability.

Implementing and adhering to coding standards and best practices.

Performing code reviews to maintain code quality.

Documentation and Knowledge Sharing

Creating and maintaining documentation for software components and systems.

Sharing knowledge within the team and participating in mentorship of junior developers.

Contributing to the company’s knowledge base and internal training programs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum of 8 years of experience in software development with mobile apps

Strong technical background with experience in multiple programming languages and frameworks.

Strong experience with cloud providers like GCP, AWS or Azure would be beneficial.

Proven experience in project management and Agile methodologies.

Techstack:

Firebase

JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular

Node.js

iOS

Android

Azure DevOps

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to think strategically and execute methodically.

COMMENTS:

