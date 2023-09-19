We looking to hire a Service Desk Agent I to join our Cape Town-based team. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.
What you will do:
- Facilitate logging of calls via all channels (telephonic; walk-in; email)
- Accurately log calls on ticket management system
- Ensure tickets are regularly updated with relevant information to facilitate customer communication and timeous resolution
- Facilitate First Call Resolution of technical incidents and requests via phone or email e.g. password resets, AD admin etc.
- Route tickets to second line and external Vendors to achieve call resolution
- Management of tickets to ensure compliance to resolution SLA
- Call related admin such as vendor management, high priority communication to users etc.
- Handling of complaints and escalations to ensure customer satisfaction
- Extract reports as required
- Management of storeroom
- Co-ordinate call allocation
Experience expertise:
- Grade 12
- A+
- ITIL
- MCSE or similar
- IT service desk and FCR experience
- General Admin
- AD Admin
Personal attributes:
- Excellent Soft Skills
- Excellent coordination skills
If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML