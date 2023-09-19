Service Desk Agent I

We looking to hire a Service Desk Agent I to join our Cape Town-based team. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

What you will do:

Facilitate logging of calls via all channels (telephonic; walk-in; email)

Accurately log calls on ticket management system

Ensure tickets are regularly updated with relevant information to facilitate customer communication and timeous resolution

Facilitate First Call Resolution of technical incidents and requests via phone or email e.g. password resets, AD admin etc.

Route tickets to second line and external Vendors to achieve call resolution

Management of tickets to ensure compliance to resolution SLA

Call related admin such as vendor management, high priority communication to users etc.

Handling of complaints and escalations to ensure customer satisfaction

Extract reports as required

Management of storeroom

Co-ordinate call allocation

Experience expertise:

Grade 12

A+

ITIL

MCSE or similar

IT service desk and FCR experience

General Admin

AD Admin

Personal attributes:

Excellent Soft Skills

Excellent coordination skills

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there's more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

