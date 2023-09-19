Service Desk Agent I – Western Cape Cape Town

We looking to hire a Service Desk Agent I to join our Cape Town-based team. As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team.

What you will do:

  • Facilitate logging of calls via all channels (telephonic; walk-in; email)

  • Accurately log calls on ticket management system

  • Ensure tickets are regularly updated with relevant information to facilitate customer communication and timeous resolution

  • Facilitate First Call Resolution of technical incidents and requests via phone or email e.g. password resets, AD admin etc.

  • Route tickets to second line and external Vendors to achieve call resolution

  • Management of tickets to ensure compliance to resolution SLA

  • Call related admin such as vendor management, high priority communication to users etc.

  • Handling of complaints and escalations to ensure customer satisfaction

  • Extract reports as required

  • Management of storeroom

  • Co-ordinate call allocation

Experience expertise:

  • Grade 12

  • A+

  • ITIL

  • MCSE or similar

  • IT service desk and FCR experience

  • General Admin

  • AD Admin

Personal attributes:

  • Excellent Soft Skills

  • Excellent coordination skills

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there's more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

