Siebel Developer / Architec – Gauteng Fairland

The following skills and experience required:

Siebel CRM

Siebel Configuration

Configuration in Siebel Tools and Application

Should have Strong knowledge of Siebel Data Model / Siebel Architecture

Knowledge of technical aspects of Signals, Variable maps & DVM’s in Siebel

Strong Siebel development experience in at least two or more areas ( Order Management, Signals, Variable Maps, Product Management)

Workflow, EAI, Order Management, Quote management

Responsibility includes Account, Asset, Order & Change Management.

Worked on Scripting to perform the required validations.

Documented the whole process to handle and to debug the code easily.

Hands On Knowledge of Open UI.

Must have very good hands on experience in Siebel architecture and Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services ( Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API

Desired Skills:

Siebel CRM

Siebel Architecture

Siebel Development

Order management

Product Management

Siebel Data Model

Siebel workflows

XSLT

Rest API

Open UI

Etc

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One of Africa’s largest mobile network operators

