Siebel Developer / Architec

Sep 19, 2023

The following skills and experience required:

  • Siebel CRM
  • Siebel Configuration
  • Configuration in Siebel Tools and Application
  • Should have Strong knowledge of Siebel Data Model / Siebel Architecture
  • Knowledge of technical aspects of Signals, Variable maps & DVM’s in Siebel
  • Strong Siebel development experience in at least two or more areas ( Order Management, Signals, Variable Maps, Product Management)
  • Workflow, EAI, Order Management, Quote management
  • Responsibility includes Account, Asset, Order & Change Management.
  • Worked on Scripting to perform the required validations.
  • Documented the whole process to handle and to debug the code easily.
  • Hands On Knowledge of Open UI.
  • Must have very good hands on experience in Siebel architecture and Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services ( Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API

Desired Skills:

  • Siebel CRM
  • Siebel Architecture
  • Siebel Development
  • Order management
  • Product Management
  • Siebel Data Model
  • Siebel workflows
  • XSLT
  • Rest API
  • Open UI
  • Etc

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

One of Africa’s largest mobile network operators

