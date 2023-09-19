Siebel Developer / Architec

The following skills and experience required:
- Siebel CRM
- Siebel Configuration
- Configuration in Siebel Tools and Application
- Should have Strong knowledge of Siebel Data Model / Siebel Architecture
- Knowledge of technical aspects of Signals, Variable maps & DVM’s in Siebel
- Strong Siebel development experience in at least two or more areas ( Order Management, Signals, Variable Maps, Product Management)
- Workflow, EAI, Order Management, Quote management
- Responsibility includes Account, Asset, Order & Change Management.
- Worked on Scripting to perform the required validations.
- Documented the whole process to handle and to debug the code easily.
- Hands On Knowledge of Open UI.
- Must have very good hands on experience in Siebel architecture and Siebel config areas e.g. Siebel workflows, EAI Integrations, Web services ( Inbound and Outbound), XSLT, Data Maps, VBC, EBC, Dispatch Service, RCR, eScripting, SOAP and REST API
Desired Skills:
- Siebel CRM
- Siebel Architecture
- Siebel Development
- Order management
- Product Management
- Siebel Data Model
- Siebel workflows
- XSLT
- Rest API
- Open UI
- Etc
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of Africa’s largest mobile network operators