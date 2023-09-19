Software Developer – Western Cape Newlands

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer who will add value to the team.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science / Software Engineering / IT or equivalent
- 10+ years’ experience in Software Development
- Proficient experience with C#, .NET as well as experience developing in Java and C++ / Win.
- Solid understand of networking and cloud security concepts, and experience with Linux.
- Understanding of source control and build systems including Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery
- Experience working in a cross functional agile team.
Responsibilities:
- Involved in the design, development, implementation, deployment, and integration of solutions.
- Work closely with testers, providing the tooling and automation that enables the team to provide value.
- Plan, build, configure, and test solutions, maintain systems, analyse, and approve new code, and perform automation tasks.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- Java
- C++
- CI/CD
- Linux
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development