Software Developer – Western Cape Newlands

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer who will add value to the team.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science / Software Engineering / IT or equivalent

10+ years’ experience in Software Development

Proficient experience with C#, .NET as well as experience developing in Java and C++ / Win.

Solid understand of networking and cloud security concepts, and experience with Linux.

Understanding of source control and build systems including Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery

Experience working in a cross functional agile team.

Responsibilities:

Involved in the design, development, implementation, deployment, and integration of solutions.

Work closely with testers, providing the tooling and automation that enables the team to provide value.

Plan, build, configure, and test solutions, maintain systems, analyse, and approve new code, and perform automation tasks.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Java

C++

CI/CD

Linux

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

