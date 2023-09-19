Software Developer – Western Cape Newlands

Sep 19, 2023

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer who will add value to the team.

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science / Software Engineering / IT or equivalent
  • 10+ years’ experience in Software Development
  • Proficient experience with C#, .NET as well as experience developing in Java and C++ / Win.
  • Solid understand of networking and cloud security concepts, and experience with Linux.
  • Understanding of source control and build systems including Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery
  • Experience working in a cross functional agile team.

Responsibilities:

  • Involved in the design, development, implementation, deployment, and integration of solutions.
  • Work closely with testers, providing the tooling and automation that enables the team to provide value.
  • Plan, build, configure, and test solutions, maintain systems, analyse, and approve new code, and perform automation tasks.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • Java
  • C++
  • CI/CD
  • Linux
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software Development

