Software Engineer (Ubuntu and Linux) – Western Cape, Cape Town (Permanent)

Want to take your career to the next level in an Information and Communications Organisation? Our conglomerate client is on the prowl for their next successor in Software Engineering. The client requires a candidate as a Software Engineer to work with the Software development team by designing, developing, building, installing, testing, documenting, and maintaining applications and or utilities running on our Ubuntu Linux servers.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborating with internal stakeholders for enhancements, requests, and progress updates.

The design, specification, coding, testing, maintenance, and documentation of applications and/or utilities and/or libraries.

Taking on existing utilities, libraries, and servers.

Upgrading artifacts as part of server upgrades onto newer Ubuntu OS versions.

Essential Competencies:

Minimum 5 years work experience developing C / C++ on Linux servers.

Creating and working with 24/7 operational mission critical services.

Good experience with each of the following:

Analysis and design of utilities and libraries to be developed

Software Development Life Cycle

SQL database design, querying and processing.

Application integrations using: REST / Web or Micro-services

Bash commands and scripting

Networking (TCP/IP, UDP, IPtables, routing tables)

Customizing open-source projects

Additional Skills and Understanding:

Wi-Fi hotspot workings

Radius integrations

IPsets, Pmacct

DHCP

DNS

Python scripting

Automation

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

A Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

