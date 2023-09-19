System Engineer at Kalagadi Manganese – Northern Cape Hotazel

Kalagadi Manganese Mine is situated in the town of Hotazel 70km from Kuruman, Northern Cape Province.

ROLE DESCRIPTION:

Develop / modify FDS (Functional Design Documentation), SDS (Software Design Documentation) and the full suite of automation engineering documentation.

Develop process engineering software based on Step 7, TIA portal or the Siemens suite of control software.

Develop SCADA applications on both HMI packages and DCS control systems.

Work with the end user on software Factory Acceptance Testing and involved in field I/O verification with Instrumentation Technicians and Electricians.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Excellent knowledge of Industrial Automation systems including correct installation procedures, principles, practices for electronic systems.

Excellent knowledge of Process Control Systems and communication interfaces and protocols.

Maintenance and upgrades of OT Networks based on Ethernet TCP IP and Industrial Ethernet required.

Industrial PC Installations, maintenance and upgrades (Software and Hardware)

Knowledge of RS485 Profibus Network Installation, support and maintenance.

Experience with software testing and analysis of instrumentation and signal processing highly preferred.

Working knowledge of legacy Microsoft Operating Systems, Windows Server 2003, Windows XP, Windows Server 2008, Windows 7.

Industrial maintenance management software preferably Maximo.

Excellent knowledge of Siemens PCS7 Version7.0 upwards, Step 7, TIA portal, WinCC Explorer and WinCC Flex.

Commissioning and maintenance of ABB ACS 800 Variable Speed Drives.

Commissioning and maintenance of ABB UMC Drive Controllers.

Commissioning and maintenance of Siemens Simocode Drive controllers.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical / Electronic Engineering or equivalent with more than 5 years Automation.

Minimum of 6 months basic knowledge in TMMs maintenance preferrable.

Bachelor’s in electrical / Electronic engineering, Process Engineering, or related Manufacturing Engineering.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in operations, maintenance and projects’ pre-commissioning, commissioning, and hand-over activities.

Experience in diesel / oil burner’s fault finding and maintenance.

The job requires the ability to read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and schematics.

Possess good communication, presentation skills and fluent in English language.

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:

Knowledgeable in areas of electronics, pneumatics, hydraulics, chemistry, physics, and fluid dynamics.

Excellent organization skills, written communication skills.

Strong leadership and management ability.

Ability to work in a multinational / multicultural environment.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

For internal applicants, strictly use an internal prescribed application form, attach a detailed CV together with copies of the qualifications, incomplete application form and documentation will not be considered.

Kalagadi Manganese will apply the employment equity principals as set out in the company’s Employment Equity Policy in which is in accordance with the South African Employment Equity Act (EEA).

If you have not been contacted by the Company within 6 weeks after the closing date, please consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Correspondence will be limited to short listed candidates only.

Closing date for applications: Tuesday morning, 26 September 2023.

Desired Skills:

Industrial Automation systems

Process Control Systems

RS485 Profibus Network

Windows Servers

Siemens PCS7

Step 7

WinCC Explorer

WinCC Flex

ABB ACS 800 Variable Speed Drives

ABB UMC Drive Controllers

Siemens Simocode Drive controllers

About The Employer:

Kalagadi Manganese is a female owned Mining Company in Southern Africa and is one of the world’s leading Manganese producers.

