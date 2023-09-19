Systems Administrator / Developer ( Intermediate )

Sep 19, 2023

Renowned name in the Renewable Energy space needs your skills. Hybrid role in Cape Town avaialble now!
System Administrator/ Developer

Requirements:

  • Strong proficiency in C/HTML or similar
  • Strong Linux systems administration (4-5 years)
  • VMware
  • Work with local and client teams to guide and coordinate the firmware development
  • Testing code
  • Hardware and PC Board experience
  • R and D
  • 1st and 2nd line support
  • Proven cloud experience
  • Create Software documentation, including products and software requirements, software design and test plans

Desired Skills:

  • Renewable Energy
  • R and D
  • Firmware

