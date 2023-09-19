Systems Administrator / Developer ( Senior ) – Gauteng

Sep 19, 2023

Do you have a passion for renewable energy?

Would you like a hybrid role in Cape Town?

Then this role is for you!!!

My client is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator / Developer with the following requirements

  • 5+ years working experience
  • C , C++ /HTML or similar
  • Linux
  • Vmware
  • Firmware development
  • Code testing
  • 1st and 2nd Line Support
  • Cloud experience
  • R and D experience would be advantageous

If you are a fit for the above, please apply to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C
  • Firmware
  • Development
  • Renewable Energy

Learn more/Apply for this position