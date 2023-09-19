Systems Administrator / Developer ( Senior )

Do you have a passion for renewable energy?

Would you like a hybrid role in Cape Town?

Then this role is for you!!!

My client is looking for a Senior Systems Administrator / Developer with the following requirements

5+ years working experience

C , C++ /HTML or similar

Linux

Vmware

Firmware development

Code testing

1st and 2nd Line Support

Cloud experience

R and D experience would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

C

Firmware

Development

Renewable Energy

