Systems Engineer (24/7 – SOC) – Gauteng Pretoria

We are excited to offer an opportunity for a motivated and technically inclined individual to join our team as a Junior Systems Engineer. In this role, you will be an integral part of our engineering department, supporting the design, implementation, and maintenance of systems critical to our operations.
Responsibilities:
- Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)
- LogPoint
- Monitor the shared mailbox
- Monitor the cloud AV consoles
- Symantec Endpoint Security Complete
- F-Secure EPP
- Sophos Central
- Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action
- Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions
- Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift
- Continuous updates of daily reports
- Effectively execute requests from users
- Good understanding of operating standards and Procedures
Experience required:
- 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC
environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar,
- Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)
- 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role,
with a strong background in security controls and risk management
frameworks
- Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and
information technology systems along with their purpose and logging
capabilities
- Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in
routing, segmentation, and available technologies.
- Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection
requirements, and methodologies.
- Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)
- Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous
- Previous financial services experience advantageous
Key skills:
- Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical). Detail-oriented with strong organisational
- Communication skills
- Problem-solving techniques
- Ability to work as a team
- Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress
Qualifications required:
- Matric
Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML