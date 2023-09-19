Systems Engineer (24/7 – SOC) – Gauteng Pretoria

We are excited to offer an opportunity for a motivated and technically inclined individual to join our team as a Junior Systems Engineer. In this role, you will be an integral part of our engineering department, supporting the design, implementation, and maintenance of systems critical to our operations.

Responsibilities:

Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

LogPoint

Monitor the shared mailbox

Monitor the cloud AV consoles

Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

F-Secure EPP

Sophos Central

Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action

Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift

Continuous updates of daily reports

Effectively execute requests from users

Good understanding of operating standards and Procedures

Experience required:

2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC

environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar, Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role,

with a strong background in security controls and risk management frameworks Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and

information technology systems along with their purpose and logging capabilities Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in

routing, segmentation, and available technologies.

routing, segmentation, and available technologies. Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection

requirements, and methodologies. Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous

Previous financial services experience advantageous

Key skills:

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical). Detail-oriented with strong organisational

Communication skills

Problem-solving techniques

Ability to work as a team

Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Qualifications required:

Matric

Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

