Tech Lead

Requirements:

Experience in leading teams/ as an architect

Previous hands-on experience with coding with backend programming languages such as Python, Java, PHP, Ruby, JavaScript, Go, etc

Experience with code reviews and mentoring juniors

Experience working in an English-speaking environment

Skills:

A good mix of development, architecture, and leadership skills

Mediating technical debates

Nice to have:

Writing reports and delivering presentations to stakeholders

Keen to code hands-on

Collaborate with the product team and other business units

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Leadership/Management Skills

Python

Java

PHP

Ruby

Javascript

Go

Mentoring

Service-oriented architecture

About The Employer:

