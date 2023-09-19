Tech Lead – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Requirements:
- Experience in leading teams/ as an architect
- Previous hands-on experience with coding with backend programming languages such as Python, Java, PHP, Ruby, JavaScript, Go, etc
- Experience with code reviews and mentoring juniors
- Experience working in an English-speaking environment
Skills:
- A good mix of development, architecture, and leadership skills
- Mediating technical debates
Nice to have:
- Writing reports and delivering presentations to stakeholders
- Keen to code hands-on
- Collaborate with the product team and other business units
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Leadership/Management Skills
- Python
- Java
- PHP
- Ruby
- Javascript
- Go
- Mentoring
- Service-oriented architecture
