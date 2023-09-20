1st Line Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position available for a 1st Line Support Technician in Randburg.

Minimum Requirements

IT Diploma/Degree

Office 365 certificate

ITIL

A+ and N+ certificates

More than 4 years in an IT Support role

2 yrs experience with Active Directory

3 yrs experience with Desktop Support

Experience with Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft Active Directory skills

Networking knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS, HTTP, HTTPS, SMTP, ICMP

Be based near Randburg

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide 1st line support

Support call logging & updating

Desktop & peripheral support

User support

Network support

Remote and telephonic support

Ensuring all incoming Helpdesk calls are answered within SLA

Resolving calls within SLA

Appropriate & timeous call escalation

Identify repeat problems with associated action plans

Software and hardware installations

Ensuring all work is done in accordance with company policies & procedures

