Business Analyst

Sep 20, 2023

Business Analyst – Data Analyst
My client in Financial /Fund Services is looking for a Business Data Analyst to join their team. Must have completed Bachelors Degree/ tertiary qualification in a technical discipline (Information Systems/Technology, Economics, Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Financial Engineering etc) coupled with minimum 6-8 years investment or financial services industry experience in a technical role, working with or analysing financial, market, instrument, and corporate actions data- must have a good understanding of financial instruments, their models and financial market data.

Key Skills & Responsibilities:

  • Gather and analyze the business (financial) data requirements across the technologies
  • Design, implement, and support data models to meet above requirements
  • Provide business support for data and data use
  • Working with database management systems
  • Implement and support data integration solutions for financial instruments and market data
  • Implementations of relational databases and data flow systems and processes

Desired Skills:

  • Financial instruments
  • Financial Markets Data
  • Data Integration
  • Database Management Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position