Business Analyst-Conversational Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

Our vision for conversational banking products is to empower clients with innovative banking solutions in their preferred channels, ensuring consistent 24/7 support. As the landscape of banking evolves, the importance of intuitive conversational interfaces cannot be overstated. To bring this vision to life and push the boundaries of what’s possible, we are in search of a proficient business analyst who will:

* Continually delve into business and industry insights to critically assess both existing and emerging software/applications, always with an eye on the next big innovation.

* Champion the integration of groundbreaking technologies and methodologies into our conversational banking platform, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.

* Design and roll out business process frameworks aligned with the company’s goals and strategies, with a keen emphasis on promoting new revenue streams and ensuring ongoing enhancement after the conclusion of projects.

* Convert project insights, novel concepts, or system modifications into comprehensive IT and business prerequisites.

* Conduct comprehensive impact evaluations, focusing on software solutions and the subsequent changes to these platforms and the related systems.

* Foster a culture of continuous innovation, ensuring that our conversational banking solutions not only meet but exceed client expectations and industry standards.

* Collaborate closely with the tech team to conceptualize and implement state-of-the-art conversational features, harnessing AI, machine learning, and other emerging technologies.

Education (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* Advanced Certificate in Business Analysis

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Higher Diploma in Information Technology or Finance

Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Communications Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

* 5-8 years working experience in various business analysis knowledge areas, working independently with minimal oversight.

* Internal: Completion of BA School of Learning Level 3

* Business and data analysis

* Understanding of business process and translating requirements into business processes, context diagrams, visual explanations, etc.

* Functional and business process design

* Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments (Interface between business and Technology)

* Design of evidence-based best practice solutions

* Stakeholder engagement and collaboration

* MIS/BI/Data Warehousing, UML, BPM (EA, Visio)

* Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience

* Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

* Understanding of systems and the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Ideal:

* Banking Industry Knowledge

* Demonstrated expertise in out-of-box thinking and experience in conversational banking AI is advantageous.

* Continuous improvement best practices (Lean, 6-Sigma, Theory of Constraints), Supply chain methodologies, Incident management, and workflow methodologies. Familiarity with Conversational AI platforms and solutions in the banking domain.

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

conversational banking

Business analysis

data analysis

data warehousing

sql

