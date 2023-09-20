Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Business Analyst – Data Analyst

My client in Financial /Fund Services is looking for a Business Data Analyst to join their team. Must have completed Bachelors Degree/ tertiary qualification in a technical discipline (Information Systems/Technology, Economics, Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Financial Engineering etc) coupled with minimum 6-8 years investment or financial services industry experience in a technical role, working with or analysing financial, market, instrument, and corporate actions data- must have a good understanding of financial instruments, their models and financial market data.

Key Skills & Responsibilities:

Gather and analyze the business (financial) data requirements across the technologies

Design, implement, and support data models to meet above requirements

Provide business support for data and data use

Working with database management systems

Implement and support data integration solutions for financial instruments and market data

Implementations of relational databases and data flow systems and processes

Desired Skills:

Financial instruments

Financial Markets Data

Data Integration

Database Management Systems

