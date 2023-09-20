Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Business Analyst – Data Analyst
My client in Financial /Fund Services is looking for a Business Data Analyst to join their team. Must have completed Bachelors Degree/ tertiary qualification in a technical discipline (Information Systems/Technology, Economics, Finance, Mathematics, Statistics, Financial Engineering etc) coupled with minimum 6-8 years investment or financial services industry experience in a technical role, working with or analysing financial, market, instrument, and corporate actions data- must have a good understanding of financial instruments, their models and financial market data.
Key Skills & Responsibilities:
- Gather and analyze the business (financial) data requirements across the technologies
- Design, implement, and support data models to meet above requirements
- Provide business support for data and data use
- Working with database management systems
- Implement and support data integration solutions for financial instruments and market data
- Implementations of relational databases and data flow systems and processes
Desired Skills:
- Financial instruments
- Financial Markets Data
- Data Integration
- Database Management Systems