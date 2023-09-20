Business Intelligence Analyst

As a BI Consultant, you will be responsible for working with clients to help them make better decisions using data.
You will work with our team of analysts to understand clients’ needs and then design and implement solutions that meet those needs.
BI Consultant Duties:
- Provide BI solutions for business and executive users
- Develop, monitor, and report on metrics, KPIs, and key performance indicators
- Work with end users to understand reporting needs and design data models
- Research, recommend, and implement BI solutions
- Develop, test, and implement new modules
- Perform root cause analysis and provide recommendations for improving current operations
- Work with BI stakeholders to understand business needs and develop effective solutions
- Work with technical team members to develop technical designs, information models, reports, and dashboards
- Create and maintain documentation for all BI changes and enhancements
- Assist with user acceptance testing
- Perform data analysis to create data visualizations
- Provide training to users for all BI modules
- Assist with migration and ETL processes
- Provide administration support for BI systems
BI Consultant Responsibilities:
- Design and implement data warehousing, business intelligence, reporting tools, and dashboards that leverage existing data sources to maximize business value
- Maintain responsibility for tracking, managing, and reporting on key system metrics, including infrastructure capacity, hardware performance, security issues, backups, and changes
- Perform necessary data analysis to deliver accurate and timely reports to senior team members
- Define business requirements for reporting solutions including reports, dashboards, forms and specialized queries
- Experience with Microsoft SQL or Business Intelligence system, including PowerPivot, SQL Server Reporting services, and Microsoft Office Excel
- Experience with ETL, data warehousing, and business intelligence tools preferred
Requirements And Skills:
- Proven 5+ years’ work experience with Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Mining
- Associate degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Microsoft Power BI
- Data extraction
- Development Business Intelligence
- Microsoft BI
- Business Objects
- Data Quality
- Data Warehousing
- Data Warehouse Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree