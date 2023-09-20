Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a BI Consultant, you will be responsible for working with clients to help them make better decisions using data.

You will work with our team of analysts to understand clients’ needs and then design and implement solutions that meet those needs.

BI Consultant Duties:

Provide BI solutions for business and executive users

Develop, monitor, and report on metrics, KPIs, and key performance indicators

Work with end users to understand reporting needs and design data models

Research, recommend, and implement BI solutions

Develop, test, and implement new modules

Perform root cause analysis and provide recommendations for improving current operations

Work with BI stakeholders to understand business needs and develop effective solutions

Work with technical team members to develop technical designs, information models, reports, and dashboards

Create and maintain documentation for all BI changes and enhancements

Assist with user acceptance testing

Perform data analysis to create data visualizations

Provide training to users for all BI modules

Assist with migration and ETL processes

Provide administration support for BI systems

BI Consultant Responsibilities:

Design and implement data warehousing, business intelligence, reporting tools, and dashboards that leverage existing data sources to maximize business value

Maintain responsibility for tracking, managing, and reporting on key system metrics, including infrastructure capacity, hardware performance, security issues, backups, and changes

Perform necessary data analysis to deliver accurate and timely reports to senior team members

Define business requirements for reporting solutions including reports, dashboards, forms and specialized queries

Experience with Microsoft SQL or Business Intelligence system, including PowerPivot, SQL Server Reporting services, and Microsoft Office Excel

Experience with ETL, data warehousing, and business intelligence tools preferred

Requirements And Skills:

Proven 5+ years’ work experience with Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Mining

Associate degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence Tools

Microsoft Power BI

Data extraction

Development Business Intelligence

Microsoft BI

Business Objects

Data Quality

Data Warehousing

Data Warehouse Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

