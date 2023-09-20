Business / Systems Analyst

Sep 20, 2023

Education & Experience:

  • Applicable tertiary qualification with at least 3 years working experience – preferably in the fruit and/or agricultural industry.
  • Intermediate SQL knowledge.
  • Proficient in Microsoft 365 tools and applications.
  • Financial and Operational ERP system knowledge would be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of business processes and applications.
  • Operational systems support and training of users.
  • Management of data integrity.
  • Project management.
  • Business application development.
  • Management of system changes and enhancements.

Attributes:

  • Multi-tasking skills.
  • Strong analytical ability and attention to detail.
  • Proactive and energetic.
  • Team player
  • Disciplined and focused.
  • Ability to work under pressure and within time constraints but also when the work requires additional time to complete the task.
  • Strong communication & interaction skills with people on all levels in the organization.
  • Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Education & Experience:

  • Applicable tertiary qualification with at least 3 years working experience – preferably in the fruit and/or agricultural industry.
  • Intermediate SQL knowledge.
  • Proficient in Microsoft 365 tools and applications.
  • Financial and Operational ERP system knowledge would be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Analysis of business processes and applications.
  • Operational systems support and training of users.
  • Management of data integrity.
  • Project management.
  • Business application development.
  • Management of system changes and enhancements.

Attributes:

  • Multi-tasking skills.
  • Strong analytical ability and attention to detail.
  • Proactive and energetic.
  • Team player
  • Disciplined and focused.
  • Ability to work under pressure and within time constraints but also when the work requires additional time to complete the task.
  • Strong communication & interaction skills with people on all levels in the organization.
  • Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Intermediate SQL knowledge
  • Microsoft 365 tools
  • Financial knowledge
  • fruit or agricultural industry

Learn more/Apply for this position