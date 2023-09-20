Business / Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Education & Experience:
- Applicable tertiary qualification with at least 3 years working experience – preferably in the fruit and/or agricultural industry.
- Intermediate SQL knowledge.
- Proficient in Microsoft 365 tools and applications.
- Financial and Operational ERP system knowledge would be advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Analysis of business processes and applications.
- Operational systems support and training of users.
- Management of data integrity.
- Project management.
- Business application development.
- Management of system changes and enhancements.
Attributes:
- Multi-tasking skills.
- Strong analytical ability and attention to detail.
- Proactive and energetic.
- Team player
- Disciplined and focused.
- Ability to work under pressure and within time constraints but also when the work requires additional time to complete the task.
- Strong communication & interaction skills with people on all levels in the organization.
- Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Desired Skills:
- Intermediate SQL knowledge
- Microsoft 365 tools
- Financial knowledge
- fruit or agricultural industry