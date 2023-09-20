Position Overview: A Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer is responsible for designing, customizing, implementing, and maintaining Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions to meet the organization’s needs. This role requires a deep understanding of CRM systems, software development, and business processes. The CRM Developer works closely with business analysts, system administrators, and end-users to ensure the CRM system aligns with business objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
- Solution Design: Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to gather and understand CRM system requirements. Design and document solutions that address these requirements using Microsoft Dynamics CRM.
- Customization: Customize Microsoft Dynamics CRM to create tailored solutions, including configuring entities, forms, workflows, business rules, and plugins to meet specific business needs.
- Integration: Develop and maintain integrations between Microsoft Dynamics CRM and other systems, ensuring data consistency and smooth data flows.
- Data Management: Implement data migration strategies to import and export data between CRM and external systems. Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and security.
- Development: Write custom code and scripts using languages like C#, JavaScript, and TypeScript to extend CRM functionality. Create and maintain custom reports and dashboards.
- Testing: Conduct thorough testing of CRM customizations and integrations to identify and resolve issues. Perform unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing.
- Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of customizations, configurations, and integrations to ensure knowledge transfer and compliance with best practices.
- Support and Maintenance: Provide ongoing support, troubleshooting, and maintenance of the CRM system. Address user-reported issues and ensure system performance and security.
- Training: Train end-users and other team members on using the CRM system effectively. Create user guides and documentation as needed.
- Stay Updated: Stay current with Microsoft Dynamics CRM updates, patches, and new features. Evaluate their relevance to the organization and implement necessary updates.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics CRM customization, configuration, and development.
- Strong knowledge of programming languages such as C#, JavaScript, and TypeScript.
- Experience with CRM SDK and Web API.
- Understanding of relational databases and SQL.
- Familiarity with CRM data modeling and architecture.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Effective communication and teamwork abilities.
- Certification in Microsoft Dynamics CRM is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM
- MS Dynamics
- Dynamics
- CRM Development
- Microsoft Dynamics
- MS Dynamics Development
- Microsoft Development
- SQL Server
- CRM data modeling
- CRM Architecture
- relational databases
- CRM SDK
- Javascript