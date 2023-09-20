CRM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position Overview: A Microsoft Dynamics CRM Developer is responsible for designing, customizing, implementing, and maintaining Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions to meet the organization’s needs. This role requires a deep understanding of CRM systems, software development, and business processes. The CRM Developer works closely with business analysts, system administrators, and end-users to ensure the CRM system aligns with business objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

Solution Design: Collaborate with business analysts and stakeholders to gather and understand CRM system requirements. Design and document solutions that address these requirements using Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

Customization: Customize Microsoft Dynamics CRM to create tailored solutions, including configuring entities, forms, workflows, business rules, and plugins to meet specific business needs.

Integration: Develop and maintain integrations between Microsoft Dynamics CRM and other systems, ensuring data consistency and smooth data flows.

Data Management: Implement data migration strategies to import and export data between CRM and external systems. Ensure data accuracy, integrity, and security.

Development: Write custom code and scripts using languages like C#, JavaScript, and TypeScript to extend CRM functionality. Create and maintain custom reports and dashboards.

Testing: Conduct thorough testing of CRM customizations and integrations to identify and resolve issues. Perform unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing.

Documentation: Maintain detailed documentation of customizations, configurations, and integrations to ensure knowledge transfer and compliance with best practices.

Support and Maintenance: Provide ongoing support, troubleshooting, and maintenance of the CRM system. Address user-reported issues and ensure system performance and security.

Training: Train end-users and other team members on using the CRM system effectively. Create user guides and documentation as needed.

Stay Updated: Stay current with Microsoft Dynamics CRM updates, patches, and new features. Evaluate their relevance to the organization and implement necessary updates.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics CRM customization, configuration, and development.

Strong knowledge of programming languages such as C#, JavaScript, and TypeScript.

Experience with CRM SDK and Web API.

Understanding of relational databases and SQL.

Familiarity with CRM data modeling and architecture.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Effective communication and teamwork abilities.

Certification in Microsoft Dynamics CRM is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics CRM

MS Dynamics

Dynamics

CRM Development

Microsoft Dynamics

MS Dynamics Development

Microsoft Development

SQL Server

CRM data modeling

CRM Architecture

relational databases

CRM SDK

Javascript

