Cyber Security Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Responsible for company-wide cybersecurity and related documents, process and record management to ensure that systems and products are safe and effective. Ensures data integrity, and that information is kept accurate and consistent unless authorized changes are made (and documented), and that confidentiality is upheld by protecting information from unauthorized access. Responsible for cybersecurity compliance and training throughout the Company.

As our Security Engineer, you’ll support us by working with the team to perform ongoing operations, administration, and development of security systems. You will continuously work towards high confidence and high accuracy detection rules leveraging abnormal or suspicious events.

Minimum requirement

Engineering degree in computer, software, or electronics.

Min 5 years’ experience in Technology and software.

Min 3 years’ experience in cybersecurity.

CISM or CISSP or CCSP ITil certified.

3 years’ experience in Scala, Go, Java, NodeJS, JavaScript, Typescript, or Ruby.

Extensive exposure to CI/CD frameworks: (Jenkins, Code Pipeline + CodeBuild).

Experience in AWS’ ecosystem.

Experience in AWS Well-Architected Framework.

ExperineceTrusted Advisor.

GuardDuty, SCP, SSM, IAM, and WAF.

Container services such as ECS and EKS.

Experience deploying auto-scaling and load-balanced highly available applications.

Hands-on experience with Infrastructure-As-Code tools to automate infrastructure and deployments in AWS, preferably CloudFormation, and CDK.

Experience reviewing and evaluating development concepts to identify gaps in business processes and controls to assist in the design and documentation of the processes.

Experience drafting and implementing security policies, security procedures, security design, and implementation.

Experience with incident detection and management.

Experience in ISO 14971 – Risk management (Advantageous).

Experience with ISO 27032 – Cyber security (Advantageous).

Experience with SOC2 Type 2(with HiTrust attestation) or HiTrust (Advantageous).

Responsibilities

DevOps.

Cybersecurity management.

Infrastructure management.

Risk management and compliance.

QMS and documentation.

