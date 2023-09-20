Data Governance Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you passionate about data management and eager to lead an international team in the world of remote work? We have an exciting opportunity for a Data Governance Manager to join our team and play a crucial role in shaping our client’s data strategy.

You will be responsible for leading data governance committee meetings, engaging with business and technical stakeholders, and assisting in the establishment of data policies, compliance measures, and data lifecycle management processes. This role demands strong English communication skills and adherence to Eastern Time business hours.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field; master’s degree preferred.

Proven experience in data governance and data management roles (5+ years).

Strong English communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work during 8am-5pm ET business hours.

Experience working remotely and independently.

Strong knowledge of data governance principles, data policies, and compliance measures.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Knowledge of data classification and data quality frameworks is a plus.

Data governance certification(s) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Data Governance

Data Quality Management

Learn more/Apply for this position