Desktop Support Engineer

Provide End User Computer Support:
- Manage, maintain and repair IT systems
- Maintain the company’s computer services and equipment
- Provide guidance and best practices to Junior Support Technicians
- Build partner relationships with client and be trusted IT Advisor
- Ensure that contracted customer Service Level Agreements are met (resolved)
- Ensure that calls logged are followed up / escalated, serviced, and resolved within the agreed SLA
- Ensure that calls are logged retrospectively if no call was logged for work completed (No ticket No Ride)
- Ensure that calls are checked and updated with the latest updates until call closure
- Ensure a minimum of 98% customer satisfaction feedback rating on a monthly basis with external contracted Customers and action to position SLA and satisfaction measurement for internal support
- Administer User and Computer accounts, as well as Group membership in AD
- Perform various tests on all hardware platforms and networks and document all operating system software
- Practice Expert knowledge on Preventative Maintenance
- Coordinate with Internal IT staff and customer to resolve technical issues and escalate same if required
- Identify and resolve all hardware and software issues
- Installing, Configuring and Updating required hardware and software
- Troubleshooting and diagnosing to detect and solve technical problems
- Design and perform various tests on applications according to required standards
- Maintain and develop all user applications and define specifications based on client requirements
- Ensure that best practices are adhered to
- Ensure that Standard Operation Procedures are followed
- Provide input to the Monthly Operations Report
- Ensure continuous communication to the technical team and feedback regarding escalations to Client Line Management and Users
- Backup Engineers for customers and support staff where required
- Manage requests/calls escalated to Vendors and 3rd Parties
- Train employees to analyse and repair all product failures and analyse customer requirements.
- Ensure adherence to all Altron Bytes SI processes, policies, and procedures as per prescribed compliance
- Ensure that all the allocated and contracted development activities (Individual Development Plan) between manager and employee is successfully completed within the Altron policy and procedure framework.
Requirements for success in this role are:
- CompTIA A+ certification
- CompTIA N+ certification
- ITIL Foundation Certification
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals – AZ900
- Microsoft Office 365 Fundamentals – MS900
- MTA: Windows Operating System Fundamentals (Windows 10)
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate
- Apple Mac Apple Certified Support Professional (optional based on customer requirements)
- 3 – 5 years of Technical Support with an emphasis in MS Operating Systems, MS Office or Office 365 and Office Applications
Desired Skills:
- PC Support
- Remote Desktop
- Microsoft
- Azure
- Troubleshooting and diagnosing
- Hardware troubleshooting
- Desktop PC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree