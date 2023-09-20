IBM will train 2m in AI, with focus on the underserved

To help close the global artificial intelligence (AI) skills gap, today IBM has committed to train 2-million learners in AI by the end of 2026, with a focus on underrepresented communities.

To achieve this goal at a global scale, IBM is expanding AI education collaborations with universities globally, collaborating with partners to deliver AI training to adult learners, and launching new generative AI coursework through IBM SkillsBuild.

According to a recent global study conducted by IBM Institute of Business Value, surveyed executives estimate that implementing AI and automation will require 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years, mostly those in entry-level positions. This further reinforces that generative AI is creating a demand for new roles and skills.

“AI skills will be essential to tomorrow’s workforce,” says Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM vice-president and chief impact officer. “That’s why we are investing in AI training, with a commitment to reach two million learners in three years, and expanding IBM SkillsBuild to collaborate with universities and nonprofits on new generative AI education for learners all over the world.”

IBM is collaborating with universities at a global level to build capacity around AI leveraging IBM’s network of experts. University faculty will have access to IBM-led training such as lectures and immersive skilling experiences, including certificates upon completion. IBM will also provide courseware for faculty to use in the classroom, including self-directed AI learning paths.

In addition to faculty training, IBM will offer students flexible and adaptable resources, including free, online courses on generative AI and Red Hat open source technologies.

Through IBM SkillsBuild, learners across the world can benefit from AI education developed by IBM experts. IBM SkillsBuild already offers free coursework in AI fundamentals, chatbots, and crucial topics such as AI ethics. The new generative AI roadmap includes coursework and enhanced features.

* Coursework includes Prompt-Writing, Getting Started with Machine Learning, Improving Customer Service with AI, and Generative AI in Action.

* AI-enhanced features within the IBM SkillsBuild learning experience will include chatbot improvements to help support learners throughout their journeys, and tailored learning paths based on each learner’s personal preferences and experiences.

These courses are all completely free and available to learners around the world. At course completion, participants will be able to earn IBM-branded digital credentials that are recognised by potential employers.