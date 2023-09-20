IT Security Consultant

Job Summary: The Azure Security Consultant / Cybersecurity Consultant is responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining robust security measures for Azure cloud environments and associated systems. This role involves working closely with clients to assess their security needs, develop strategies, and deploy solutions to protect data, applications, and infrastructure hosted in Azure. The Consultant will also provide guidance, conduct security assessments, and stay current with emerging cybersecurity threats and best practices.

Key Responsibilities:

Security Assessment: Conduct comprehensive security assessments of Azure environments, identifying vulnerabilities and recommending mitigation strategies.

Security Architecture: Design and implement security solutions for Azure, including network security, identity and access management, data protection, and encryption.

Compliance and Governance: Ensure Azure environments comply with relevant security standards, regulations, and industry best practices.

Incident Response: Develop and implement incident response plans and procedures for Azure cloud environments, including monitoring, detection, and mitigation of security incidents.

Threat Detection: Utilize Azure security tools and third-party solutions to detect and respond to security threats in real-time.

Security Training: Provide training and awareness programs for Azure administrators and end-users on security best practices and policies.

Security Documentation: Create and maintain documentation related to security policies, procedures, and configurations.

Security Audits: Conduct regular security audits and assessments to evaluate the effectiveness of security controls.

Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Azure administrators, developers, and IT teams, to implement security measures.

Stay Updated: Stay informed about emerging cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and best practices, and apply this knowledge to enhance security strategies.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Information Security).

Proven experience in Azure security or cybersecurity consulting roles.

Certification in Azure security or relevant cybersecurity certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CompTIA Security+).

Strong knowledge of Azure security services and tools.

Familiarity with cloud security best practices, including Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security.

Experience with security assessment tools and methodologies.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with clients and teams.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

CISSP

CISM

Security Architecture

Incident Response

Azure Certification

AZURE

Vulnerability Assessment

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability analysis

Security controls

Penetration Testing

Social engineering

Information security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

