IT Technician (Field Technician) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you looking for?

A team where you can contribute your knowledge and experience in solving a variety of IT Problems, and feel the value of your contribution, while growing your knowledge and experience?

A position with a small, supportive team that knows how important work/life balance is?

Then this one is probably for you!

We’re looking for a new team-member for an IT Services and Solutions provider, an established company that supports a range of clients in multiple Industries. This is a company that prides itself on offering their clients a superior IT Service.

This is a Junior to Mid level role that will best suit a person experienced enough to solve a variety of problems.

The work environment?

Your time will be split between travelling to clients on-site (you’ll need your own car) and supporting clients remotely from your own home office. But don’t worry, you won’t be alone – you’ll have excellent support and mentorship from your colleagues and daily catch-up meetings.

Requirements

Qualifications / Experience:

?

Other Important Requirements / Attributes for this role:

Own Car & Driver’s License

A love for trouble shooting and providing solutions

Great at Dealing with Customers, providing a quality Service and communication skills in general.

Benefits

Salary R20 000 – R30 000 Basic / Travel Allowance (dependent on experience)

+ Laptop and Internet facility

+ Cell Phone

+ Fuel and Maintenance for your Vehicle

+ Insurance (Road Accident)

Desired Skills:

Remote support

Remote Troubleshooting

PC maintenance

