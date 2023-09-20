IT Technician (Field Technician)

Are you looking for?
A team where you can contribute your knowledge and experience in solving a variety of IT Problems, and feel the value of your contribution, while growing your knowledge and experience?
A position with a small, supportive team that knows how important work/life balance is?
Then this one is probably for you!
We’re looking for a new team-member for an IT Services and Solutions provider, an established company that supports a range of clients in multiple Industries. This is a company that prides itself on offering their clients a superior IT Service.
This is a Junior to Mid level role that will best suit a person experienced enough to solve a variety of problems.
The work environment?
Your time will be split between travelling to clients on-site (you’ll need your own car) and supporting clients remotely from your own home office. But don’t worry, you won’t be alone – you’ll have excellent support and mentorship from your colleagues and daily catch-up meetings.
Requirements
Qualifications / Experience:
?
Other Important Requirements / Attributes for this role:
- Own Car & Driver’s License
- A love for trouble shooting and providing solutions
- Great at Dealing with Customers, providing a quality Service and communication skills in general.
Benefits
Salary R20 000 – R30 000 Basic / Travel Allowance (dependent on experience)
+ Laptop and Internet facility
+ Cell Phone
+ Fuel and Maintenance for your Vehicle
+ Insurance (Road Accident)
Desired Skills:
- Remote support
- Remote Troubleshooting
- PC maintenance