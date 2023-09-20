Java Back-End Developer (Hybrid) 0215 (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Develop and operate production ready business applications (24/7).
- Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors.
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Github).
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
- Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree/Diploma.
- Cloud Certifications.
Specific Technical skills & experience required:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as:
- Java
- JavaScript / TypeScript / Node.js
- Python
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration, and operation)
- Infrastructure as Cde (Terraform, CloudFormation)
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- Java Back-End
- Cloud
- AWS