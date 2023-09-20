Java Developer (0734) KG – Gauteng Johannesburg

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the ConRecOrd application (front-end and back-end).

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree / Diploma / Equivalent experience

8 – 10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual and / or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Java EE

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

JSF

Angular

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / 4Wheels / Lambda)

Build Tools (Maven)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

GitHub

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

