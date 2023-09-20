Java Developer (0734) KG

Sep 20, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the ConRecOrd application (front-end and back-end).

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

  • Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

  • Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree / Diploma / Equivalent experience

  • 8 – 10 years JAVA development experience

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

  • Experience in testing (manual and / or automated testing)

  • Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java EE

  • EJB (Back-end)

  • RESTful and SOAP services

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JSF

  • Angular

  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / 4Wheels / Lambda)

  • Build Tools (Maven)

  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

  • GitHub

  • Jira, Confluence

  • DevOps

    Desired Skills:

    • Java EE
    • SQL (Oracle
    • Posgre)
    • Angular
    • JSF

    Learn more/Apply for this position