NEC XON achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status in SA

NEC XON has attained Cisco Gold Partner status in South Africa.

Wally Beelders, NEC XON executive: communications solutions, comments: “Our parent company, NEC Corporation, has held Cisco Gold Partner status for over 20 years, showcasing its dedication to Cisco technologies. The new distinction sets NEC XON apart as a prominent Cisco Gold Partner in its own right, building on a long-standing relationship.”

Brian Tarr, Cisco business unit executive at NEC XON, emphasises the importance of this achievement: “Cisco Gold partner status is vital for us to compete effectively in the enterprise technology landscape in South Africa. Virtually every large enterprise’s IT infrastructure features a substantial Cisco component. Without the appropriate Cisco certification, it’s difficult to participate meaningfully in either the enterprise or public sector spaces.”

“At Cisco, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships in driving technological innovation and meeting evolving customer needs,” says Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco South Africa. “As a Cisco Gold Partner, NEC XON has access to tools, resources, and expertise that allow them to deliver exceptional value to customers, develop new capabilities, and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technology landscape. This partnership highlights NEC XON’s commitment to excellence, and both companies are looking forward to continued collaboration in bringing innovative technology solutions to the market.”

NEC XON brings two key differentiators to the South African enterprise networking market: access to global resources and a mature local delivery framework with strong systems integration execution capability.