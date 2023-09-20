PLC Programmer

Our client in the Electrical / Mechanical sector based in Uitenhageis currently looking to employ a PLC Programmer.



A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.

Requirements:

Tertiary Qualifications: Mechatronics / Electronics / Electrical Engineering.

Experience with Allen-Bradley and/or Siemens PLCs preferable.

Experience with electrical wiring and fault finding.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work alone and with a team.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Development of PLC programs for machines following specific customer requirements and/or standards.

Development of HMI programs.

Modifications to existing PLC programs.

On-site support during commissioning and startup.

Draft technical documentation and training material where necessary.

Assist with machine design and project development.

Thinking ahead in terms of industry trends and new technologies.

Desired Skills:

PLC Programmer

Mechatronics

Electrical Engineering

Electronics

Siemens

Allen Bradley

