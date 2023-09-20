PLC Programmer

Sep 20, 2023

Our client in the Electrical / Mechanical sector based in Uitenhageis currently looking to employ a PLC Programmer.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary Qualifications: Mechatronics / Electronics / Electrical Engineering.
  • Experience with Allen-Bradley and/or Siemens PLCs preferable.
  • Experience with electrical wiring and fault finding.
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
  • Ability to work alone and with a team.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

  • Development of PLC programs for machines following specific customer requirements and/or standards.
  • Development of HMI programs.
  • Modifications to existing PLC programs.
  • On-site support during commissioning and startup.
  • Draft technical documentation and training material where necessary.
  • Assist with machine design and project development.
  • Thinking ahead in terms of industry trends and new technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • PLC Programmer
  • Mechatronics
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics
  • Siemens
  • Allen Bradley

