Project Manager (Retail)

Role Duties and Responsibilities Include:
- Ensure that concepts and designs are in line with the Group strategy.
- Attend all site meetings and ensure store building specifications are followed.
- Control project budget for new and existing stores.
- Facilitate and participate in pre-launch and post-launch meetings.
- Interact with developers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to foster good relations.
- Record and resolve snags with relevant professional team members.
- Manage and evaluate the project life cycle.
- Prepare Project Plan with start and finish dates for various phases and effectively communicate to all stakeholders.
- Analyze and revise quotations where necessary.
- Ensure listed suppliers are assigned at the best cost to the retailer.
- Ensure retailer approval for quotes / expenditure.
- Facilitate timing for equipment placement.
- Constantly liaise with retailers and provide generous feedback with site visits.
- Maintain up to date project files including all relevant certificates and documents on compliance.
- Ensure that all stakeholders and professional teams understand and work according to required specifications. i.e., IT, shelving, signage etc
- Manage the entire project team and ensure DC team are kept abreast and included in commitments.
Role Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric
- Minimum 3 years’ Project / Development Management experience
- CAD and Revit experience
- A Valid Driver’s license and own car
- A good track record of relationship building skills
- Able to read and understand building plans / technical drawings
- Financial and business understanding
- High level of computer literacy
- Good knowledge of store operations
- Able to work independently
- Retail experience an advantage
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD
- Budgeting
- CAD/CAM
- Client Liaison
- Layout Drawings
- Product Launching
- Project Management
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Project Manager for our client based in the Philippi/Ottery area. The ideal candidate should have at least 3 years’ experience in Project/Development Manager as well as CAD and REVIT experience. This position does require driving to various branches and having your own vehicle and license is a pre-requisite.