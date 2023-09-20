Project Manager (Retail)

Sep 20, 2023

Role Duties and Responsibilities Include:

  • Ensure that concepts and designs are in line with the Group strategy.
  • Attend all site meetings and ensure store building specifications are followed.
  • Control project budget for new and existing stores.
  • Facilitate and participate in pre-launch and post-launch meetings.
  • Interact with developers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to foster good relations.
  • Record and resolve snags with relevant professional team members.
  • Manage and evaluate the project life cycle.
  • Prepare Project Plan with start and finish dates for various phases and effectively communicate to all stakeholders.
  • Analyze and revise quotations where necessary.
  • Ensure listed suppliers are assigned at the best cost to the retailer.
  • Ensure retailer approval for quotes / expenditure.
  • Facilitate timing for equipment placement.
  • Constantly liaise with retailers and provide generous feedback with site visits.
  • Maintain up to date project files including all relevant certificates and documents on compliance.
  • Ensure that all stakeholders and professional teams understand and work according to required specifications. i.e., IT, shelving, signage etc
  • Manage the entire project team and ensure DC team are kept abreast and included in commitments.

Role Qualifications and Experience:

  • Matric
  • Minimum 3 years’ Project / Development Management experience
  • CAD and Revit experience
  • A Valid Driver’s license and own car
  • A good track record of relationship building skills
  • Able to read and understand building plans / technical drawings
  • Financial and business understanding
  • High level of computer literacy
  • Good knowledge of store operations
  • Able to work independently
  • Retail experience an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • AutoCAD
  • Budgeting
  • CAD/CAM
  • Client Liaison
  • Layout Drawings
  • Product Launching
  • Project Management

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Project Manager for our client based in the Philippi/Ottery area. The ideal candidate should have at least 3 years’ experience in Project/Development Manager as well as CAD and REVIT experience. This position does require driving to various branches and having your own vehicle and license is a pre-requisite.

