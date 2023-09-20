Project Manager (Retail)

Role Duties and Responsibilities Include:

Ensure that concepts and designs are in line with the Group strategy.

Attend all site meetings and ensure store building specifications are followed.

Control project budget for new and existing stores.

Facilitate and participate in pre-launch and post-launch meetings.

Interact with developers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to foster good relations.

Record and resolve snags with relevant professional team members.

Manage and evaluate the project life cycle.

Prepare Project Plan with start and finish dates for various phases and effectively communicate to all stakeholders.

Analyze and revise quotations where necessary.

Ensure listed suppliers are assigned at the best cost to the retailer.

Ensure retailer approval for quotes / expenditure.

Facilitate timing for equipment placement.

Constantly liaise with retailers and provide generous feedback with site visits.

Maintain up to date project files including all relevant certificates and documents on compliance.

Ensure that all stakeholders and professional teams understand and work according to required specifications. i.e., IT, shelving, signage etc

Manage the entire project team and ensure DC team are kept abreast and included in commitments.

Role Qualifications and Experience:

Matric

Minimum 3 years’ Project / Development Management experience

CAD and Revit experience

A Valid Driver’s license and own car

A good track record of relationship building skills

Able to read and understand building plans / technical drawings

Financial and business understanding

High level of computer literacy

Good knowledge of store operations

Able to work independently

Retail experience an advantage

Desired Skills:

AutoCAD

Budgeting

CAD/CAM

Client Liaison

Layout Drawings

Product Launching

Project Management

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Project Manager for our client based in the Philippi/Ottery area. The ideal candidate should have at least 3 years’ experience in Project/Development Manager as well as CAD and REVIT experience. This position does require driving to various branches and having your own vehicle and license is a pre-requisite.

